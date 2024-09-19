Bangladesh cricket team fast bowler Hasan Mahmud was in tremendous form as he dismissed Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli on Day 1 of the first Test match against India in Chennai on Thursday. There was some assistance for the bowlers in the first session and Mahmud took full advantage. The fast bowler struck first in the fifth over of the match as Rohit ended up hitting the ball straight to Najmul Hossain Shanto in second slip. Two overs later, he struck again as Gill ended up chasing a ball outside leg-stump and was caught behind the stumps. Mahmud's golden run continued as he took the wicket of Kohli as the star India batter was caught behind by Litton Das for just 6.

The 24-year-old fast bowler has impressed both fans and experts since making his international debut in March 2020. Mahmud mostly featured in white-ball cricket for Bangladesh before finally making his Test debut against Sri Lanka earlier in 2024.

Mahmud tasted success right away as he registered his maiden five-wicket haul in the second Test match against Pakistan. He played a big role in Bangladesh winning the Test series 2-0.

Before the Chennai Test, he had 14 wickets in three Test matches at an average of 25. He also has 30 wickets in ODIs and 18 wickets in T20I cricket.

Coming to the match, India took lunch at 88-3. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, on 37, and returning wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, on 33, were batting at the break.

India's openers started cautiously, with skipper Rohit Sharma getting his first run on the 11th delivery, after surviving a few close calls.

Rohit smashed Hasan for the first boundary of the match but the bowler had his revenge in the next over when he got the skipper caught at second slip to break through.

Rohit made six.

Shubman Gill survived just eight deliveries before being caught behind for a duck when he attempted a flick down the leg side.

Kohli got off the mark with a single amid loud cheers from the crowd.

But the noise soon stopped when the former captain edged a length delivery outside the off-stump from Hasan to wicketkeeper Litton Das.

It was a disappointing first outing for Kohli, who scored six on his return to the Test side, after missing his team's 4-1 home win over England in March.

With three wickets inside the first hour, India slipped to 34-3.

Pant, playing his first Test after a near-fatal car crash in 2022, then stood firm with fellow left-hander Jaiswal and put together 54 runs.