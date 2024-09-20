Virat Kohli committed a massive DRS blunder on Day 2 of the first Test match against Bangladesh in Chennai on Friday. Kohli looked in good touch against the Bangladesh bowlers and he was batting on 17 off 36 deliveries with the help of two boundaries. However, he was beaten by a full delivery from Mehidy Hasan Miraz that went on to crash into his front pad. The umpire raised his finger but Kohli did not look convinced as he walked towards Shubman Gill for a discussion. After a short chat, Kohli decided not to review the decision and walked away much to the disappointment of the supporters.

However, the replays showed that Kohli actually got an inside edge on the ball and a DRS would have resulted in the umpire overturning his decision. Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma was visibly upset about Kohli not opting for the review and his reaction has gone viral on social media.

India reached 81 for three at stumps in second innings to extend their overall lead to 308 runs.

Shubman Gill (33 not out) and Rishabh Pant (12 not out) were at the crease when the stumps were drawn for the day.

Bangladesh were all out for a paltry 149 in their first innings, giving the hosts a massive first-innings lead of 227 runs.

In reply to India's first-innings total of 376, Bangladesh could survive just 47.1 overs.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah (4/50) was the most successful bowler for India.

Earlier, India resumed the day on 339/6 and lost all four wickets for the addition of just 37 runs.

Ravichandran Ashwin's incredible knock ended on 113, adding 11 runs to his overnight total, while Ravindra Jadeja fell for 86.

For Bangladesh, Hasan Mahmud completed his five-wicket haul (5/83) while Taskin Ahmed chipped in with three scalps.

