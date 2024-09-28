Former Bangladesh cricket team captain Tamim Iqbal questioned the DRS decision that led to Shadman Islam's dismissal on Day 1 of the second Test match against India in Kanpur on Friday. The dismissal led to a debate between Tamim and former Indian cricketers Ravi Shastri and Dinesh Karthik. The ball-tracking technology decided that it was a dismissal but Tamim was of the opinion that it was sliding down the leg-side. Akash Deep was convinced that it was a dismissal and after the successful review, even Rohit was left stunned. It was a very important wicket for India in that situation but Tamim was not convinced and he raised questions about the DRS technology used in that particular delivery.

"I thought that was sliding down the leg stump but DRS had other ideas," Tamim said in commentary.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who was in the commentary box with Tamim, disagreed to his statement and said that the camera angles can sometimes create an illusion.

"DK spoke about the camera angles. It's not always absolutely straight, so it can give the impression that it is sliding down. Bounce was never going to be an issue in Kanpur. The Indian team was also surprised. There was only one member who believed it was out and that was Akash Deep," said Shastri.

Akash Deep was impressive in a probing opening spell while Ravichandran Ashwin removed the dangerous Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto before rain halted India's progress in the second Test on the opening day on Friday.

Given the forecast, it was expected to be a weather-hit contest from the beginning. Only 35 overs could be bowled after Rohit Sharma invited Bangladesh to bat in overcast conditions as visitors struggled to 107 for three after a brief resistance through Shanto (31).

Mominul Haque (40 batting) and veteran Mushfiqur Rahim (6) were at the crease when heavens opened up.

Advertisement

Overnight rain had delayed the start of the match by an hour. Heavy overcast conditions influenced India's team selection as the hosts kept all three pacers from the Chennai Test, which meant that local boy Kuldeep Yadav missed out on another Test match. Akash (2/14 in 10 overs), who bowled round the wicket to the left-handers, consistently hit the good length areas and got the ball to either shape away or come in with the angle.

Shanto (57 balls, 4x6), though, batted with positive intent, if not combative, to ensure Bangladesh don't lose way from the start.

(With PTI inputs)