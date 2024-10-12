India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I, Live Streaming: A clean sweep will be in the mind of Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team when it steps on the field for the third and final T20I match against Bangladesh on Saturday. India have already bagged the series 2-0 after wins at Gwalior and New Delhi. This Indian bunch under Gautam Gambhir has shown an insatiable hunger for victory, and doubters can glance back at its result-oriented approach during the rain-marred Kanpur Test against the same opposition a few days ago.

Hence, they are unlikely to show any laxity here too as a 3-0 sweep will sit nicely along with the 2-0 margin in the preceding Test series.

Beyond the obvious, India will also look to add new pieces to their white ball jigsaw puzzle ahead of some important assignments such as the Champions Trophy.

So, in a season teeming with showpiece events globally as well as bilaterally, it's critical for the team to have multiple backup options.

When will the India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match take place?

The India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match will take place on October 12, 2024.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match be played?

The India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

What time will the India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match start?

The India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss for the game will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match?

The India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match will be telecast live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match?

The India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website in India.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

With PTI Inputs