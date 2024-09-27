A 2-0 whitewash will be the aim of the Indian cricket team when it takes on Bangladesh in the second and final Test at Green Park in Kanpur on Friday. The Rohit Sharma-led side put a dominating performance in the first game in Chennai and it will try to replicate the show in Kanpur as well. India won the first Test by 280 runs, thanks to Ravichandran Ashwin's all-round show. The star player scored 113 runs in his only innings in the game before returning figures of 6 for 88.

India currently top the World Test Championship table with 71.67 percentage points. They have won 7 of the 10 matches played so far. The side has lost two and drew one game. India are in strong contention to make it to the World Test Championship final and they will aim to keep their hopes strong with yet another victory against Bangladesh.

When will the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match start?

The India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match will start on September 27, 2024.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match be played?

The India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match will be played at Green Park, Kanpur.

What time will the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match start?

The India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match will start at 09:30 AM IST. The toss for the game will take place at 9 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match?

The India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match will be telecast live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match?

The India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website in India.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)