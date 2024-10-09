India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: India are all set to face Bangladesh in the second T20I of the three-match series in Delhi. With an emphatic performance in the first game on Sunday in Gwalior, India took 1-0 lead in the series. Suryakumar Yadav and co. will now be eager to gain an unassailable lead. The hosts are unlikely to tinker with their playing XI after everything went India's way in the opener. Debutant Mayank Yadav dazzled with his fiery pace, while fellow first-timer Nitish Kumar Reddy made a mark as a seam-bowling all-rounder, a rarity in Indian cricket.

Arshdeep Singh capably led the pace attack and mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy made a striking comeback after staying away from the national team for three years. On the other hand, the visitors will have to regroup quickly if they want to fashion a turnaround and stay alive in the three-match series.

When will the India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match take place?

The India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match will take place on October 9, 2024.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match be played?

The India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

What time will the India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match start?

The India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss for the game will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match?

The India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match will be telecast live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match?

The India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website in India.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)