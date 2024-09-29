IND vs BAN Live Score: Play talking points





1. No Ravindra Jadeja : India captain Rohit Sharma has not given a single out of 35 overs to Ravindra Jadeja, but is he likely to get the ball if play resumes? Unlikely, given the conditions.





2. Bangladesh middle order : Bangladesh's experienced middle order -- Mominul, Mushfiqur, Shakib and Litton -- will need to come good.





3. Forfeit innings ? A highly unlikely scenario but could both sides forfeit one innings each to force a result in the match?

Let's look at some big talking points when it comes to play: