India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 3: Main Cover Coming Off, Pitch Inspection At...
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score: Rain delayed the start of play on Day 3.
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score: Day 2 of the second Test between India and Bangladesh was washed out entirely without a single ball bowled at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. With Bangladesh in a precarious position, they would have hoped to build on Mominul's resilient knock, but the weather frustrated both teams. The forecast for the remaining days is not encouraging either, with more rain expected on Day 3. The weather has raised concerns about whether there will be enough play to force a result. This could be a huge blow for Bangladesh as they already trail 0-1 in the two-match series. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the LIVE Updates of India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score of 2nd Test Match Day 3, Straight from Green Park Stadium, Kanpur
- 08:58 (IST)IND vs BAN Live: Positive newsSome fantastic news. The covers are coming off, and it is dry for the moment in Kanpur. Forecast suggests some rain in store for the next couple of hours, but we can hope.The covers are coming off at the Green Park Stadium.
The covers are coming off at the Green Park Stadium.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 29, 2024
- The outfield looks dry as well. pic.twitter.com/JV7zyXzxa2
- 08:57 (IST)IND vs BAN Live Score: Play talking pointsLet's look at some big talking points when it comes to play:1. No Ravindra Jadeja: India captain Rohit Sharma has not given a single out of 35 overs to Ravindra Jadeja, but is he likely to get the ball if play resumes? Unlikely, given the conditions.2. Bangladesh middle order: Bangladesh's experienced middle order -- Mominul, Mushfiqur, Shakib and Litton -- will need to come good.3. Forfeit innings? A highly unlikely scenario but could both sides forfeit one innings each to force a result in the match?
- 08:35 (IST)IND vs BAN Live: Kanpur weather forecastAs per Accuweather, light rain is expected in the early hours of Day 3. However, it is supposed to remain overcast after that with no rain, and a little bit of sun as the day goes on.Will that be enough to salvage some play? We can only hope.
- 08:15 (IST)IND vs BAN Live: Early Morning Rain Dampens Hope For Timely StartNot the brightest of news coming in from Kanpur early morning. Users on social media claim that it's raining at present.
It is raining in Kanpur. Very unlikely to resume play this morning. #KanpurTest #INDvBANpic.twitter.com/OpALRfknyQ— Ganpat Teli (@gateposts_) September 29, 2024
- 08:13 (IST)India vs Bangladesh Live: Rain Interruption Still Expected To Play Its Part In KanpurHello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 3 of the second Test between India and Bangladesh. The second day's play was completely washed out to he incessant rain in Kanpur. Though the forecast is better on Sunday, some interruptions are still expected, especially in the first session of the day.