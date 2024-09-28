Young pacer Mayank Yadav earned his maiden Team India call-up on Saturday as the BCCI announced a 15-man squad the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh. Mayank enjoyed a breakout season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year, but his season was cut short due to a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, KKR mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy also make a comeback after almost three years. He last featured during the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE.

"The Men's Selection Committee has picked India's 15-member squad for the upcoming IDFC FIRST Bank T20I series against Bangladesh. After the completion of the Test series, India will play three T20Is at Gwalior, New Delhi and Hyderabad," the BCCI said in a statement.

Suryakumar Yadav will continue to lead the side, while Hardik Pandya has also been included. Meanwhile, there was no place in the squad for Ishan Kishan and Jasprit Bumrah.

India will start the series with the first match at Gwalior on October 6.

Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma are the two wicketkeepers in the side.

Mayank has been on the sidelines since April 30 after suffering an injury during the IPL 2024.

It was during mid-IPL, the 22-year-old Mayank, who hails from Delhi, was ruled out due to lower abdominal strain.

Such has been his talent that he was wrapped in cotton wool with an extensive rehabilitation programme and of late has been bowling 14-15 overs per day at the NCA.

However, it is believed that before being unleashed into red ball format in Ranji Trophy, Bangladesh series is the best opportunity for the national selection committee and head coach Gautam Gambhir to check out how he is coping at the international level with only four overs to bowl.

If his body holds up well, they might slowly draft him into the longer formats as he is considered a prospect who will serve Indian cricket for the longest time.

Chakravarthy, a vital cog in KKR's victorious IPL campaign under Gambhir's mentorship, was overlooked as recently as the tour to Zimbabwe and also Sri Lanka despite an impressive 21 wickets from 14 games.

However, it is understood that Gambhir was very keen on having Chakravarthy, who mainly bowls fast leg-breaks along with a deceptive wrong 'un.

India will play three T20Is in Gwalior (October 6), New Delhi (October 9) and Hyderabad (October 12) against Najmul Hossain Shanto's Bangladesh.

India's squad for 3 T20Is against Bangladesh: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav.

(With PTI Inputs)