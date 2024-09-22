Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 4: Rishabh Pant Makes Huge Mistake, Bangladesh Fight Back
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Updates: Bangladesh have a daunting target of 515 in front of them.
India vs Bangladesh Chennai Test Day 4 Live Score Updates© BCCI/Sportzpics
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Updates: Bangladesh have a daunting task ahead of them on Day 4, with a mammoth target of 515. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and veteran Shakib Al Hasan survived the first half an hour of Day 4, and will need to stitch a long partnership to keep any hopes of a win alive. India will be eyeing a swift end to proceedings on Day 4 itself, having already taken four wickets. R Ashwin - the hundred hero from the first innings - has picked up three wickets in the second innings. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the LIVE Updates of Day 4 of India vs Bangladesh Chennai Test -
1st Test, Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2024, Sep 19, 2024
Day 4 | Morning Session
IND
376&287/4d
BAN
149&187/4 (47.0)
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.98
Batsman
Najmul Hossain Shanto
61 (86)
Shakib Al Hasan
21* (46)
Bowler
Mohammed Siraj
29/0 (8)
Ravindra Jadeja
40/0 (8)
- 10:14 (IST)India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 4 Live: Rishabh Pant misses stumping chanceRavindra Jadeja comes into the attack, and Rohit Sharma shows his intent. One slip, a leg-slip and a silly point. Shanto goes for a different form of attack, and is looking to sweep every ball.Shakib comes down the track, misses the ball, but so does Pant! Huge chance goes begging. 10 runs off the over, two fours.BAN 187/4 (47 overs)
- 10:09 (IST)India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 4 Live: Shanto's first four of the dayAfter scoring just 1 run off his first 20 balls of the day, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto opens his arms and pulls Siraj's short ball away towards fine leg for four. Bangladesh slow, but steady so far in Day 4.BAN 177/4 (46 overs)
- 10:01 (IST)
- 09:54 (IST)India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 4 Live: Huge cheer for Rohit Sharma!Massive cheer for Rohit Sharma as the Indian captain dives to save a boundary. Shanto had timed the straight drive well, but Rohit saves it in the circle. That gets the crowd going.Bumrah is testing Shanto. A brilliant outswinger nearly edged by Shanto.BAN 168/4 (43 overs)
- 09:52 (IST)India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 4 Live: Shakib needs treatmentThe bouncer from Siraj smacked Shakib on the finger, and he's needing treatment. Has to take off his ring and apply bandage and tape. The incident puts a question on the quality of gloves as well.BAN 167/4 (42 overs)
- 09:36 (IST)India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 4 Live: Shakib's balance helpShakib Al Hasan has tied a string to his shirt, which he bites on to, in order to not let his head fall over and help it keep straight as he faces the ball. It's a crucial hack found by the veteran Bangladesh all-rounder to help him maintain balance as he bats.Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja will start proceedings from the other end! Action already, as Shanto misses the first ball, which takes a deflection and nearly to forward short-leg.BAN 161/4 (39 overs overs)
- 09:26 (IST)
- 09:18 (IST)India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 4 Live: 15 minutes to goWe are about to get underway shortly on Day 4 of the first Test between India and Bangladesh. Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for the live coverage of the action! ICYMI, here's the match equation:Bangladesh (158/4) need 357 more runs to win (Target: 515). Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan are at the crease.
- 09:08 (IST)India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 4 Live: Rain threat?Reportedly, the chances of rain today are around 40 per cent, while tomorrow, that rises to 60 per cent. India will be hoping any downpour does not last too long. If it does, Rohit Sharma may end up rueing the decision to bat again instead of enforcing a follow-on.
- 09:07 (IST)India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 4 Live: 25 minutes to goWe are less than 20 mintues away from the start of Day 4's play. Some may be surprised we've even stretched to four days, but it's a day that promises us some intriguing action if Bangladesh can hold firm in the early stages.
- 08:56 (IST)India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 4 Live: Litton, Mehidy to comeBangladesh still have batting left to come. Litton Das is a top batter, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz is a handy hit as well. If Shanto and Shakib can put on a good partnership, Bangladesh may not be out of the game just yet.
- 08:42 (IST)India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 4 Live: Watch out for the pacersThe Indian pacers will look to cause a lot of damage in the first session. If things go according to plan, they can take the game away in one session. Bumrah, Siraj and Akash Deep would love to add to their tallies before the spinners come into play.
- 08:40 (IST)India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 4 Live: Can Shakib come good?Shakib Al Hasan may well be Bangladesh's greatest ever player, but he needs to play a huge role today to keep Bangladesh in the contest. With 357 runs to get, the 37-year-old needs to bring all his experience into play today.
- 08:37 (IST)India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 4 Live: Ashwin back among wicketsR Ashwin returned to wicket-taking habits in the second innings, after going wicketless in the first. Ashwin dismissed Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim to derail the Bangladesh runchase.3 crucial wickets in the third session of Day 3.
- 08:35 (IST)India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 4 Live: Bangladesh lost early momentumA target of 515 is always going to be a near impossible task, but Bangladesh got off to a strong start to their second innings. Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam put up the country's first-ever 50-run partnership on Indian soil.
- 08:21 (IST)India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 4 Live: Shanto Key For Bangladesh In 1st SessionNajmul Hossain Shanto is the key batter for Bangladesh if the tourists are to survive the early morning storm. He has done very well to score 51 off 60 balls so far. Shakib al Hasan has the experience to accompany him from the other end of the pitch.
- 08:14 (IST)India vs Bangaldesh 1st Test Day 4 Live: Hosts All Set To Go 1-0 UpHello and welcome to our live coverage of the Day 4 of the opening Test between India and Bangladesh in Chennai. India took a big step towards going 1-0 up in the series, thanks to centuries from Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill in the second innings. While Bangladesh showed promise early with the bat, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah combined together to pick 4 wickets before stumps on Day 3.Will Bangladesh last the first session today?
