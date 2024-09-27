The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) has gone a step ahead in their attempt to keep the monkey menace at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur for the second Test between India and Bangladesh. Monkeys tend to snatch food and other items such as mobile phones from the spectators, arriving at the venue to watch a cricket match. Expecting an elevated struggle against monkeys for the duration of the second Test in Kanpur, the stadium authorities devised a rather unique plan.

As per a report in the Indian Express, the authorities have hired Langurs and their handlers to guard the people against food-grabbing monkeys. While security guards are also present at the venue, the presence of Langurs was deemed necessary to add another layer of protection.

"To avoid the terror of monkeys, we have langurs (long-tailed leaf monkeys) to take care of them," Venue Director Sanjay Kapoor told the paper.

LANGURS TO PROTECT KANPUR.



- Langurs have been hired with their handlers to end the food stealing menace caused by monkeys at the Green Park Stadium. (Express Sports). pic.twitter.com/SJQAFgmHSk — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 27, 2024

Kapoor also revealed that broadcast camera persons in the stands stand the biggest risk of getting robbed of food and drinks by monkeys.

Certain other issues were also reported at the venue ahead of the start of the match in Kanpur. It was revealed that the stadium's C block isn't safe for accommodation people. Hence, it was closed for spectators ahead of the start of play on Day 1.

On the eve of the Test match, Kapoor had said: "PWD and Harcourt Butler Technical University also conducted their inspection three days before the match and found that some seats in C block cannot be used for spectators as it is not safe. About 1750 seats of the upper block are still available for spectators," Kapoor had said.

The stand behind the boundary rope where broadcaster keeps cameras and other equipment, was covered by a black cloth in order to prevent monkeys from spotting eatables and stealing them.