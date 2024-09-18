After a long gap, the Indian cricket team will finally return to action when it face Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match series in Chennai on Thursday. This will be the first Test series that India will play after Gautam Gambhir took over as India coach. However, according to the weather prediction on accuweather.com for September 19, rain is likely to impact the first day's play. The prediction showed a 25 per cent 'probability of precipitation' in the morning while in the afternoon it is 46 per cent. Though the probability of a washout is not huge, rain is likely to impact the day's play.

As India gears up for the Test series against Bangladesh, all eyes are not just on the players but also on the new leadership of the team. Gautam Gambhir, the former Indian opener and now the head coach of Team India, will take his first red-ball assignment on Thursday when India plays its first Test match at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Ahead of the series opener against Bangladesh, Gambhir opened up about his vision, the importance of red-ball cricket, and the hunger that drives both senior and emerging players.

"Indian cricket is fortunate to have players like Ashwin, Virat, Rohit, Bumrah, Jadeja, and others who prioritise red-ball cricket over the other formats. They believe that Test cricket is the most important format and where they can leave a lasting legacy. This mindset needs to be instilled in the younger generation," Gambhir said on Jio Cinema.

"While IPL and T20 cricket are important, focusing on red-ball cricket will help advance Indian cricket," he added.

The head coach also talked about Kohli's return to red-ball cricket, which has been the subject of much anticipation. "The most important thing is Virat's ongoing hunger to be the best in the world," Gambhir said, noting that Kohli's preparation in the nets and the gym is a testament to his relentless desire to excel.

