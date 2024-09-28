Rishabh Pant is finally back in the Indian whites with his inclusion in the ongoing Bangladesh Test series. This is the first red-ball series at the highest level for the southpaw ever since he suffered a horrific car crash in December 2022. As Pant is back behind the stumps for India in the longest format of the game, he has already resumed his on-field chatter during wicketkeeping, which also keeps the fans entertained. The first India vs Bangladesh first Test in Chennai witnessed some really funny moments that were caught on stump mic and Pant had a major contribution in it. Of late, Pant's chatter behind the stumps on Day 1 of second Test vs Bangladesh in Kanpur is going viral.

Bangladesh batter Mominul Haque was batting on the opening day of the rain-hit Kanpur Test when Pant poked fun at him. It was Ravichandran Ashwin bowling the 33rd over of the Bangladesh innings when the incident took place.

"Idhar se LBW le sakte hai helmet se. Helmet se ek lbw le sakte hai bhai. (We can get him out LBW even on the helmet)," Pant could be heard saying in a viral video.

Rishabh Pant - Ye acha hai, Helmet se bhi LBW ke skte haipic.twitter.com/bN0I9FpEYz — PantMP4. (@indianspirit070) September 27, 2024

Heavy showers brought about an early end to play on the opening day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh with the visitors placed at 107 for 3 in their first innings on Friday.

Bangladesh scored 33 runs and lost the wicket of skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (31) in the nine overs that could be bowled after lunch before the players walked off due to bad light.

Mushfiqur Rahim (6) and Mominul Haque (40) were at the crease during the break.

The start of the match was delayed by an hour due to wet outfield following overnight rain.

India had defeated Bangladesh by 280 runs in the opening Test of the two-match series in Chennai.

Advertisement

(With PTI Inputs)