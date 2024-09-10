Arguably the finest bowler of his generation and the best in the world at the moment, Jasprit Bumrah is used to getting the highest praise from cricketers, experts and fans alike. However, former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has gone one step further in stating that Bumrah is so good that he would threaten batters on cement pitches. Bumrah - who won the Player of the Tournament award in India's title-winning 2024 T20 World Cup - was singled out for compliments by Ali.

"Even if you play Bumrah on a cement pitch, his awkward action could deceive batters. That is the reality. Not the rest of the bowlers. For the rest, it depends on form and rhythm," said Basit Ali, speaking on his YouTube channel.

Earlier in his career, there had been doubts over whether Bumrah would be able to succeed in Test cricket due to his unorthodox action. However, Bumrah has proved doubters wrong, boasting an average of just 20.69 and a strike rate of 45.1 in Test cricket. Ali hailed Bumrah's skill in this regard.

"He comes in, takes a wicket and then picks three in his next spell. He is very deceptive, his slower one is accurate. Usually, the deliveries you bowl in white-ball cricket, he picks wickets on such deliveries in the Test format. He is special," said Ali.

Bumrah not named vice-captain in Tests

Despite being included in India's squad for the two Tests against Bangladesh at home, Bumrah was not named as the vice-captain to Rohit Sharma. This came as a surprise, with Bumrah assuming deputy roles in recent Test series, but hinted at the BCCI and Gautam Gambhir eyeing a more long-term captaincy option.

Bumrah has picked up 159 wickets in just 36 Test matches, and is rapidly eyeing the 200-wicket mark. He will be accompanied by Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep and debutant Yash Dayal in the pace attack during the Bangladesh series.