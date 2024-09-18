Indian team head coach Gautam Gambhir and the talismanic batter Virat Kohli engaged in a candid conversation, reflecting on their cricketing journeys and past rivalries. As the two interviewed each other, some top moments from their cricketing adventures were discussed, in a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on its official website. During the conversation, Gambhir and Kohli teased each other over some cheeky moments they had on the field, but the India head coach also spoke of his admiration for Virat, especially for what the latter has done for Test cricket.

"You built a solid fast bowling unit. I understand you were 24-25 when you took Test captaincy, the credit must go to you the way you formed the team at that time. Your attitude, winning overseas Tests," Gambhir told Virat as the latter spoke of the pressure he was under after taking over Test captaincy from MS Dhoni.

Gambhir also lauded Kohli, saying his 183 against Pakistan was the best ODI innings he has ever come across.

"Your 183 against Pakistan in Asia Cup while chasing 300+ is the best ODI innings I've seen played by an Indian," Gambhir told Virat.

"What you (Kohli) did brilliantly was build a really strong bowling unit in Test - Test matches are won by taking 20 wickets so credit has to be given by you, that is why you are the most successful Test captain in the country & the attitude, winning overseas," Gambhir added, lauding Virat for what he has done for Test cricket over the years.

Further in the video, Gambhir and Kohli spoke of being in a certain 'zone' during their brilliant performances against New Zealand and Australia respectively.

"I remember when you had a bumper series in Australia, where you scored heaps and heaps of runs and that got you into that zone, and for me, it was exactly the same when I played in Napier," Gambhir said in the video, as per quoted by BCCI.

Gambhir reflected on his innings of 137 off 436 deliveries against New Zealand in Napier, admitting that he could not replicate such a performance. He emphasized that he had never experienced that level of concentration again.

He continued, "If I look back, can I bat for another two and a half days? I don't think so. I could have ever done that again and I have never been in that zone ever in my life after that. So I can imagine how good that feeling is to be in that zone and I am sure you must have experienced this many more times as compared to what I have."

With ANI Inputs