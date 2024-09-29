The Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid captain-coach combination brought home the T20 World Cup 2024. Now Indian cricket is seeing the Gautam Gambhir-Rohit era. The players were part of India's 2007 T20 World Cup winning team and now they will be expected to guide the Indian cricket team forward as it chases more milestones. Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma recently opened up on Jio Cinema about Gautam Gambhir - the new Indian cricket team coach.

"We have seen a chance in coaching. Earlier, Rahul bhai was there. Now, Gautam Gambhir is our coach. He was a khadoos (stubborn) kind of a player. He played some great innings in tough matches," Rohit Sharma said.

While 'khadoos' may seem a negative term, in Mumbai cricket the 'khadoos' brand of cricket is one which means not surrendering at any cost.

He also opened up about using terms like 'garden mein ghoomne wala' and other such stuff. "My job is to play and bring out the best from others. For that I will say whatever I have to say. The atmosphere in the Indian dressing room is such every is motivated," he said.

Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal has shared his views on Gautam Gambhir's tenure as head coach of the Indian team thus far. Gambhir took over the reigns in July this year, replacing T20 World Cup-winning head coach Rahul Dravid. The former India opener took charge with a big reputation, having mastermined Kolkata Knight Riders' Indian Premier League triumph earlier this year. In his first Test incharge of the team, India hammered Bangladesh by 280 runs in Chennai last week. However, Tamim feels its too early to judge Gambhir.

Speaking ahead of the start of play on Day 1 of the 2nd Test in Kanpur, Tamim suggested that Gambhir's 'real character' will come out once the Indian team loses a few games.

"When you're winning, you don't know the real character of the man. It's only when you lose a series, then you lose another, that the real character comes out. No doubt, he is a capable man, but it's too early. Let India have a bad game, then we will see what comes out," Tamim said on Sports 18.