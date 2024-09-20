Whatever happens on the field, stays on the field. Don't think there is a better sentence to describe the relationship between India head coach Gautam Gambhir and star batter Virat Kohli. The two share a history when it comes to on-field altercations, having played plenty of cricket together and against each other. The two Delhi boys, in a video shared by the BCCI, sat down to discuss their careers, highs and lows, and the on-field battles in the past.

During the light-hearted chat, Gambhir asked Virat, "So Virat, the next guest is Rohit. What do you want me to ask? What should be the first question?"

Kohli told Gambhir to ask Rohit whether he eats soaked almonds in the morning.

"I think it is a very simple question to Rohit. Ki subah bheege badam khate ho ki nahi (Do you eat soaked almonds in the morning?)."

This prompted laughter from Gambhir, who replied: "That will help Rohit remember to come in at 11 am, not at night. Ke subah 11 bhaje ke jagah, raat ko 11 bhaje na aa jaye (So that he comes in at 11 am and not 11 pm)."

"So, Rohit, that's the first question for you," Kohli confirmed the query.

The lighthearted conversation was shared by the BCCI on the eve of the start of the 1st Test against Bangladesh.

Gambhir also gave a press conference on Wednesday and underlined the significance for him to build on the existing cordial relationship with the senior players like skipper Rohit Sharma and batting talisman Virat Kohli to take Indian cricket forward.

"It's still early days (for him as coach). But the good part is that I have played with those guys (seniors). At one stage we were sharing the dressing room as players, when they were younger, who have now become experienced guys," Gambhir said in the pre-match press meet here.

"When you have that kind of a relationship, sometimes it gets much easier than building a relationship. Obviously, now the roles are different.

"The relationship we can build over a period of next couple of years. It's going to be very important, and now we should keep taking it a little bit forward because we've got massive challenges coming our way," he added.

(With PTI Inputs)