Indian cricket team batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has been extremely impressive in his fairly short Test career and he added a massive feat to his name during Day 2 of the first Test match against Bangladesh in Chennai on Friday. After scoring 56 in the first innings, Jaiswal failed to score big in the second innings as he was dismissed for 10 but that did not stop him from becoming the first Indian batter to achieve a huge milestone. After his first 10 matches, Jaiswal has scored 1094 runs - the most by any Indian batter ever. Jaiswal is the first Indian batter to score more than 1000 runs in the first 10 matches with the record previously belonging to Sunil Gavaskar (978 runs).

Overall, Don Bradman holds the record as he scored 1446 runs in his first 10 matches.

Most runs scored by a batter after first 10 Tests

1446 runs - Don Bradman (Australia)

1125 runs - Everton Weekes (West Indies)

1102 runs - George Headley (West Indies)

1094 runs - Yashasvi Jaiswal (India)

1088 runs - Mark Taylor (Australia)

India reached 81 for three at stumps in second innings to extend their overall lead to 308 runs against Bangladesh on the second day of the opening Test on Friday.

Shubman Gill (33 not out) and Rishabh Pant (12 not out) were at the crease when the stumps were drawn for the day.

Bangladesh were all out for a paltry 149 in their first innings, giving the hosts a massive first-innings lead of 227 runs.

In reply to India's first-innings total of 376, Bangladesh could survive just 47.1 overs.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah (4/50) was the most successful bowler for India.

Earlier, India resumed the day on 339/6 and lost all four wickets for the addition of just 37 runs.

Ravichandran Ashwin's incredible knock ended on 113, adding 11 runs to his overnight total, while Ravindra Jadeja fell for 86.

For Bangladesh, Hasan Mahmud completed his five-wicket haul (5/83) while Taskin Ahmed chipped in with three scalps.

(With PTI inputs)