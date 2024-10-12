Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir has come under a lot of fire on social media following his social media post advertising a fantasy cricket app. Gambhir took to social media to post an advertisement for Real11 and within minutes, his followers calling him out for promoting a 'betting app'. "Hopefully, India will continue their domination against Bangladesh in T20Is as well. Enjoy the three-match series with Real11official. Share your opinion in a Yes/No and avail instant cash rewards," Gambhir wrote on X (formerly Twitter). The social media users called out Gambhir for previously criticising former cricketers who promoted pan masala and betting apps and even called it "double standards".

Earlier, India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy said the idea was to take on the Bangladeshi spinners and credited head coach Gautam Gambhir for boosting his confidence after his all-round effort powered the hosts to an 86-run win in the second T20I.

India, who had lost to Bangladesh the last time these two teams clashed here, landed in trouble with their top order blown away inside the powerplay but Reddy and Rinku Singh joined forces to turn the tables on Bangladesh.

The pair put on108 runs for the fourth wicket from 49 balls to take the game away from Bangladesh, with Reddy clobbering seven sixes and four fours to make 74 from a mere 34 balls.

“The conversation that we were having (was) a smooth conversation, we were not taking any pressure. We did not plan anything about the score. We saw the spinner coming on to bowl, and we thought that this was the main over and we should take him on,” he said in a video shared by BCCI.

“To be honest, I should thank Gautam sir for this. He gave a lot of confidence in me. He told me to believe in my bowling.” “(He said) 'when you are bowling, you should think like a bowler and not as a batsman who can bowl'. That is what he kept telling me and that somehow boosted me,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)