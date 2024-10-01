As Team India looked to score quick runs on Day 4 of the second Test against Bangladesh, scoring quick runs wasn't optional. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul looked to fire on all cylinders as India went past Bangladesh's total of 233 runs in the first innings. But, India's strategy also came at a cost, especially for Kohli who struggled to carry on due to the sweltering heat in Kanpur. In fact, Virat also needed some attention from the medial team after he seemed to be dehydrated.

The medical team came out to attend Kohli who sat on the ground as he struggled to withstand the weather conditions at the Green Pak Stadium in Kanpur. The medical team seemed to have wrapped a wet cloth around his head in a bid to tackle the dehydration. Here's the video:

The 4th day's play concluded with Bangladesh trailing India's first innings score by 26 runs. Bangladesh had already lost 2 wickets for the score of 26 runs by stumps on Day 4, with R Ashwin claiming both dismissals.

In 85 overs that were bowled in the entire day, a total of 437 runs were scored, and 18 wickets were scythed, summing up the enticing play that was on offer on a mostly sunny day in Kanpur.

India became the quickest team to hit the 50, 100, and 200-run mark in a Test inning. Skipper Rohit Sharma took the mantle and laid out the way India was going to approach for their first inning.

"That was our message this morning [to go for a win]. With losing two days of the Test, how do we start this morning? To show that positive intent was going to be key. Two days left in the Test match, extended sessions, there's still a lot of cricket, lot of time left in the game," Morkel said.

In the first three overs, India was scoring at a whopping 14-plus run rate. Even though wickets kept falling one after another, India still enjoyed runs on the board at a sublime run rate of 8.22.

"The ways the boys went with the ball up front was incredible to see. To show that intent with the bat was awesome. I don't think, as a bowling unit, they expected that to happen. But, it was always part of our game plan," the former South Africa pacer added.

