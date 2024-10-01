The Indian cricket team displayed an ultra-attacking style of batting as they came out to bat on Day 4 of the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur. With rain washing out more than 2 and a half days in the match, Rohit Sharma's men scored 285/9 in just 34.4 overs, scoring at a rate of 8.22 in a Test match. Before the end of day's play, India managed to declare the innings and also get two Bangladesh batters out, giving themselves a realistic chance of a result in the second Test. While it was Rohit Sharma and his batters who drew plaudits for the strategy, bowling coach Morne Morkel later revealed the point of view head coach Gautam Gambhir had put across.

Speaking at the press conference after the end of 4th day's play in Kanpur, Morkel revealed that even Gambhir wanted Rohit and his boys to take the game forward as quickly as possible. The players executed exactly what the coach wanted them to.

"Even from GG's (Gautam Gambhir) point of view, we decided to take the game forward as fast as possible, and you need a leader from the front to do that. And Rohit has done it so many times, and again today. To go to the first ball, bang six on a surface where the bounce might be up and down, or you may not be sure how the new ball is going to play. You can also slightly go on the back foot as a bowling unit. So it was great to see the captain, leading from the front, putting in the charge," Morkel said while speaking to media on Monday.

Morkel joined the Indian team's backroom staff after Gambhir's appointment as head coach. The former South Africa speedster is amazed to see the professionalism Indian team has, be it in terms of net sessions or fitness work.

"For me, it's so far, so enjoyable to see how professional they are and how they go about their daily life to put on a performance. When it comes to recovery, you know, it's right up there.

"When it comes to gym work, fitness work, they honestly leave no stone unturned. I'm not surprised," he added.