Bangladesh Pacer Hasan Mahmud Joins Dale Steyn To Record Rare Feat In 1st Test Against India
Hasan Mahmud joined the elite company of pacers alongside South African legend Dale Steyn to have four wickets as a visiting pacer on day one of a Test match in India since year 2000
Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud joined the elite company of pacers alongside South African legend Dale Steyn to have four wickets as a visiting pacer on day one of a Test match in India since year 2000. Mahmud accomplished this feat during the first Test against India at Chennai's MA Chidambram Stadium. The bowler delivered a scorching spell on first day, taking 4/58 in 18 overs at an economy rate of 3.20. The bowler got rid of a star-studded top-order consisting of skipper Rohit Sharma (6), Shubman Gill (0), Virat Kohli (6), and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant (39).
Earlier, back in 2008, Steyn had taken 5/23 against India at Ahmedabad, bundling out India for just 76 runs in their first inning and helping Proteas seal a win by an innings and 90 runs.
Coming to the match, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first. The top-order collapsed and India was left at 34/3. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (56 in 118 balls, with nine fours) and Rishabh Pant (39 in 52 balls, with six fours) stitched a 62-run partnership for the fourth wicket, bringing India into the game. After India was reduced to 144/6, Ashwin and Jadeja (86* in 117 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) stitched a 195-run partnership, ending the day at 339/6.
Hasan Mahmud (4/58) was the top bowler for Bangladesh, destroying the Indian top order, removing skipper Rohit Sharma (6), Shubman Gill (0) and Virat Kohli (6).
Teams:
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.