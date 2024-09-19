Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud joined the elite company of pacers alongside South African legend Dale Steyn to have four wickets as a visiting pacer on day one of a Test match in India since year 2000. Mahmud accomplished this feat during the first Test against India at Chennai's MA Chidambram Stadium. The bowler delivered a scorching spell on first day, taking 4/58 in 18 overs at an economy rate of 3.20. The bowler got rid of a star-studded top-order consisting of skipper Rohit Sharma (6), Shubman Gill (0), Virat Kohli (6), and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant (39).

Earlier, back in 2008, Steyn had taken 5/23 against India at Ahmedabad, bundling out India for just 76 runs in their first inning and helping Proteas seal a win by an innings and 90 runs.

Coming to the match, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first. The top-order collapsed and India was left at 34/3. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (56 in 118 balls, with nine fours) and Rishabh Pant (39 in 52 balls, with six fours) stitched a 62-run partnership for the fourth wicket, bringing India into the game. After India was reduced to 144/6, Ashwin and Jadeja (86* in 117 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) stitched a 195-run partnership, ending the day at 339/6.

Teams:

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.