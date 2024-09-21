India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant was at his best behind the stumps, not just with his glovework but also with his usual chatter, during Day 2 of the first Test match between India and Bangladesh. After Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja had helped India to a good total, it was their turn to star with the ball. Pant urged the duo on from behind the stumps, chipping in with his own advice as well. Once again, Pant's charisma from behind the stumps was well on display.

Rishabh Pant is playing a Test match for the first time in nearly two years, and reminded everyone why he might've been sorely missed. The southpaw was a livewire behind the stumps, as his chatter got caught on the stump mic.

"Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) bhai charo taraf aap hi dikh rahe ho... Aage peeche aap hi ho Jaddu bhai (Jaddu brother, I can see you everywhere. You are everywhere, Jaddu brother)," quipped Pant in an enthusiastic manner.

Pant could also be heard advising Ashwin during his spell.

"Come on Ash bhai (Ravichandran Ashwin), keep bowling in good areas, come on Ash," said Pant.

India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2: India in the driving seat

Rishabh Pant stayed unbeaten on the crease as India ended Day 2 with a massive 308-run lead. Pant ended the day on 12 off 13 balls, hitting a six and a four. After a flashy innings of 39 in the first innings, Pant will be hoping to notch up a bigger score in the second.

India ended Day 2 on 81/3, having lost Yashasvi Jaiswal, captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The latter was given out LBW, but chose not to review the decision. Replays later revealed that Kohli had edged the delivery, and as a result, would've been not out had he asked for a referral.

Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah led with four wickets to bundle out Bangladesh for a meagre total of 149.