The indirect advertisement of smokeless tobacco products like 'gutkha' inside the Green Park Stadium during an international cricket match is never a surprise considering that Kanpur is famous for the production and trade of pan masala. However, the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) has reduced considerably the advertising space normally given to the popular tobacco brands during the ongoing second Test between India and Bangladesh.

Billboards featuring brands such as 'Shikhar' and 'Shuddh Plus' are a common sight while the electronic display boards on the boundary lines keep flashing 'Vimal' and 'Raj Niwas'.

However, compared to the past the space for such brands has gone down this time around. It's visible only on the spectator's stands on either side of the press box while other galleries feature ads of different products like tyres and edible spices.

Many pan masala brands that have featured at Green Park in the past are missing this time but four of them are still there.

The UPCA officials, though, said these brands are only promoting mouth fresheners and not pan masala.

"They are not promoting pan masala now, they are promoting elaichi (cardamom)," venue director Sanjay Kapoor told PTI.

It was pointed out to Kapoor that the word elaichi is not mentioned. Won't it be a surrogate advertisement then? "How should I comment on that? We do not endorse products that are hazardous for health. That's it," he said.

Surrogate advertisement is a marketing technique through which companies promote products that are banned or restricted from direct advertising.

The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) of 2003, prohibits direct advertisement of cigarettes and other tobacco products.

It also prohibits advertisements that indirectly suggest or promote the use or consumption of tobacco products but there is no rule that bars surrogate advertisement.

This type of advertisement involves using a brand's name, logo, and essence to promote other products or services like Kingfisher and McDowells soda water.

Getting featured during an international match, involving the Indian cricket team, is beneficial for any brand.

It is understood that the advertisements from pan masala brands used to generate about 60-70 per cent of the total revenue from one international match. However, this time UPCA has taken a hit.

"The revenue would naturally be hit if those advertisements are not there but we do not endorse tobacco products," said a UPCA official, who did not wish to be named.

Ads of such brands, though, had featured in the UPT20 League last year.

BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla said he won't term it a surrogate advertisement.

"If somebody writes elaichi, how can he call it surrogate? Or somebody writes some other brand which isn't tobacco, I can't call it surrogate. I think it's not good on my part to say that," Shukla said while responding to a PTI query.

Shukla said the BCCI had issued an advisory to all state associations to not resort to surrogate advertisement for tobacco products.

"There was no such order, which is mandatory. It was an advisory. So, accordingly, state associations and all those people, they are taking a call. Advisory had come from the ministry. The BCCI also issued the same advisory. Now, it's up to the state association to take a call." The union health ministry has also urged the BCCI and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to take measures to prevent surrogate advertisements of tobacco and alcohol by sportspersons, saying they are role models for millions of youth not only in the country but across the world.

UPCA president Nidhipat Singhania was not available for a comment.

"Mr Singhania is abroad and will be available only next month," said an official close to him.

According to India Trade Portal, India is the second largest tobacco producer behind China and is the second largest exporter behind Brazil.

India ranks second in tobacco-related deaths worldwide, with nearly 13.5 lakhs fatalities recorded each year.

Also, tobacco-related cancer constitutes 33 per cent of all cancer cases in India with almost 50 per cent being male and 17 per cent female.

To address the issue of tobacco control, the central government launched the National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP) in 2007-08 with an aim to create awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco consumption.

