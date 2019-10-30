 
India vs Bangladesh 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

India vs Bangladesh: "Challenge Is There In Every Sport", Says Wriddhiman Saha On India's First Day-Night Test

Updated: 30 October 2019 16:23 IST

Wriddhiman Saha said that playing day-night Test will be a new challenge for the Indian cricket team.

Wriddhiman Saha said that at times, under lights, it becomes difficult to pick the pink-ball. © AFP

Wriddhiman Saha, one of the two Indian cricketers who have played pink-ball cricket, is excited to be a part of India's first day-night Test which will played from November 22. On Tuesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that Eden Gardens will host the first-ever day-night Test. "This will be a new challenge in front of us. We have not played Tests with the pink ball. I have been part of a domestic pink ball multi-day game. Challenge is there in every sport. The more you are challenged as a team, you get better and I am sure we will do that," Saha said on Wednesday.

Mohammed Shami and Wriddhiman Saha have had the experience of playing with the pink-ball when they took the field for Mohun Bagan against Bhowanipore Club in CAB's Super League final at Eden Gardens back in 2016.

Saha highlighted the fact that at times, under lights, it becomes difficult to pick the pink-ball.

"To be honest, I really don't remember all of it. Shami bowled really fast and we (Mohun Bagan) won. One thing I remember is sometimes it was becoming difficult to pick the ball," Saha added.

Australia and New Zealand were part of the first-ever day-night Test that took place at Adelaide Oval in 2015. Four years later, India, number one Test team in the world, will be playing their first-ever day-night Test match.

"We can play. Australia and New Zealand have played in the past. Other countries have, so..it has been done to attract crowds and it is good for the game," Saha said.

The 35-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman also praised the newly-elected BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly.

"He has dominated world cricket and now people are expecting the same vigour from him (as an administrator). Everybody is looking forward to something new from him. It has started and if the players benefit from it, it's great," Saha concluded.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Wriddhiman Prasanta Saha Wriddhiman Saha India vs Bangladesh Cricket
Highlights
  • Saha said that playing day-night Test will be a new challenge for India
  • Mohammed Shami and Saha have played pink-ball cricket before
  • Saha said that it becomes difficult to pick the pink-ball under lights
