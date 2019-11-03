 
India vs Bangladesh 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

Shikhar Dhawan Shares Adorable Video With Rohit Sharma's Daughter

Updated: 03 November 2019 18:46 IST

Shikhar Dhawan was seen playing with Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira who was sitting on his father's lap.

Shikhar Dhawan Shares Adorable Video With Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma became a father in January this year. © Instagram

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are one of the most lethal opening pairs in limited overs cricket currently. And it is common knowledge that their bonhomie goes beyond the cricket pitch and an example of that could be seen in a video which Dhawan uploaded on his Instagram handle on Sunday. Dhawan was seen playing with Rohit's daughter Samaira who was sitting on his father's lap. Rohit became a father in January this year during India's tour of Australia. "Some masti with adorable Samaira," Dhawan wrote in the caption.

Some masti with adorable Samaira @rohitsharma45

A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on

Rohit recently made his debut as an opener in Test cricket in India's just concluded series against South Africa. He took the series by storm, scoring a whopping 529 runs in six innings.

Rohit also scored his maiden double hundred in Test cricket in that series and ended up in the top 10 of the ICC Test rankings, thus becoming one of the few batsmen to be in the top 10 in all formats of the game.

Dhawan and Rohit will be reunited when India play Bangladesh in a three-match T20I series, the first of which will be played in Delhi on Sunday.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team India vs Bangladesh Cricket India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Shikhar Dhawan Shikhar Dhawan
