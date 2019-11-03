Stand-in captain Rohit Sharma will lead a plethora of young talent as India host Shakib Al Hasan-less Bangladesh in the backdrop of a public health emergency being declared in Delhi due to air pollution. India have been the overwhelming favourites whenever both the sides have met but Bangladesh have grown as an unpredictable side over the years and will look to make the most of their chances at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. Bangladesh have never beaten India in the shortest format and the hosts will be looking to continue the run of good results against their Asian rivals. Mahmudullah Riyad with the experience of 80 T20I matches will carry the onus of leading the side in the absence of Shakib. The 33-year-old can bat and bowl off-breaks as well. Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman and Al-Amin Hossain will be the key players for the visitors. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live Score Updates of India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I, straight from Arun Jaitley stadium, New Delhi
- 17:48 (IST)Nov 03, 2019
India-Bangladesh T20I head to head!These two sides have played a total of eight T20I matches and Bangladesh have lost each one of them. However, they will have the opportunity to change this trend but it won't be an easy task against a strong Indian team. To read head to head stats click here.