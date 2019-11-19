 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

India vs Bangladesh

 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

Ravichandran Ashwin Breaks Into Laughter As Netflix India Offers Him "Man Of The Watch Award"

Updated: 19 November 2019 19:37 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin's opinion on Twitter impressed Netflix India as it decided to offer "man of the watch award" to the off-spinner.

Ravichandran Ashwin Breaks Into Laughter As Netflix India Offers Him "Man Of The Watch Award"
Ravichandran Ashwin was offered "man of the watch award" by Netflix India. © Instagram

Ravichandran Ashwin, who was seen bowling left-handed after the first Test against Bangladesh, was engaged in a funny conversation on Twitter with Netflix India. Ravichandran Ashwin took to Twitter on Monday to express his opinion on a TV series. After Ravichandran Ashwin's tweet, Netflix India's official Twitter handle came up with a witty reply that left the off-spinner into fits of laughter. "Ashwin's fantastic suggestion has won him today's Man of the Watch award," Netflix India tweeted.

Ashwin responded with an amusing tweet, saying: "look forward to the presentation ceremony".  

Ashwin, a part of India's Test squad, is gearing up for India's first-ever day-night Test which is scheduled to be played in Kolkata, starting November 22.

After an emphatic victory against Bangladesh in the first Test in Indore, the 33-year-old stayed back in Indore and was seen having a practice session with the pink ball.

Ashwin managed to pick up five wickets in the first Test as the hosts battered Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs inside three days in Indore.

After the win, Ashwin was full of praise for India's pace attack that rattled the Bangladesh's batting lineup in the Test series opener.

"I think Shami, Ishant and Umesh have been bowling well as a pack and if you add Bumrah to it over the last few months or a year in Test cricket, I think it's one of the most lethal pace attacks going around in the world if not the best," Ashwin said after the match.

India lead the two match Test series 1-0 and will be looking to maintain their winning streak in the ICC World Test Championship.

India currently lead the World Test Championship points table with 300 points from six matches. New Zealand and Sri Lanka are at second and third place respectively with 60 points each.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team India vs Bangladesh Cricket Ravichandran Ashwin Ravichandran Ashwin
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Netflix India offered "man of the watch" to Ravichandran Ashwin
  • Ashwin had picked up five wickets in the first Test vs Bangladesh
  • Ashwin was seen bowling left-handed after the first Test in Indore
Related Articles
India vs Bangladesh: Ravichandran Ashwin Perfectly Mimics Sanath Jayasuriya
India vs Bangladesh: Ravichandran Ashwin Perfectly Mimics Sanath Jayasuriya's Bowling Action. Watch
Ravichandran Ashwin Stumped By Journalist
Ravichandran Ashwin Stumped By Journalist's "Clean And Pure" Hindi At Press Conference. Watch
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara Train With Pink Ball Under The Lights In Indore
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara Train With Pink Ball Under The Lights In Indore
IPL 2020: Teams Release 71 Players Ahead Of Auction In December
IPL 2020: Teams Release 71 Players Ahead Of Auction In December
IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab Retain Chris Gayle, Seven Players Shown Exit Door
IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab Retain Chris Gayle, Seven Players Shown Exit Door
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 18 November 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.