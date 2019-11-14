 
India vs Bangladesh: Ravichandran Ashwin Praises Indian Pace Attack, Calls It "One Of The Most Lethal"

Updated: 14 November 2019 21:28 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin denied that he and Ravindra Jadeja will be changing their approach because the pacers have started taking the lead.

Ravichandran Ashwin said that the Indian pacers have been bowling really well in recent times. © AFP

The current Indian pace attack is "one of the most lethal" in world cricket since it has the ability to create openings in every spell, reckons senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. There was no Jasprit Bumrah but Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav were ruthless and unplayable as Bangladeshi batsmen danced to their tunes and were skittled out for just 150 in the opening Test. "I think Shami, Ishant and Umesh have been bowling well as a pack and if you add Bumrah to it over the last few months or a year in Test cricket, I think it's one of the most lethal pace attacks going around in the world if not the best," Ashwin said at the end of play on the first day.

"And I am saying that as a disclaimer, I don't want people judging me on that comment. But it's right up there and one of the best bowling attacks I have seen in recent times," he said.

"Sometimes you feel that every spell they bowl, something is happening or they make it happen," the off-spinner added.

Ashwin however denied that he and Ravindra Jadeja will be changing their approach because the pacers have started taking the lead.

"As a bowler, I personally never looked at it that way. It's my job to pick up a wicket and try and capitalise if the pacers don't pick a wicket then get a breakthrough.

"Having said that, I am taking nothing away from the fast bowlers. They have been exceptional, especially if you look at Umesh over the last few years sine 2016 when the home season happened. He has always given us an early breakthrough. Ishant has been splendid and Shami has probably in his best rhythm in his entire career," said the man, who completed a feat of 250 Test wickets at home.

Ashwin however said that he found the decision to bat first by Bangladesh on a wicket which had plenty of bounce as a "brave decision".

"We didn't expect that. We thought they'll bowl but they batted first which is very commendable on their part," Ashwin said trying to tone the criticism.

Was Bangladesh scared?

"You are putting me in the spot and asking me questions that I shouldn't be answering. Look I don't think any international team is scared to come out and play a game. If your talking about No 10 and 11 moving away from the stumps all that happened with a lot of number 10s and 11s," he said.

Ashwin also wanted people to understand that it would be unfair to compare India and Bangladesh considering the home team's majority players already have at least 45-50 Test experience.

"You need to understand that a lot of players on the other side are inexperienced. I don't know what the exact numbers are. I would say good cricket was played rather than being harsh on Bangladesh. It's important to talk about the positives of Indian bowlers," said Ashwin.

