Indian bowlers led by Mohammed Shami decimated the Bangladesh batting-line on the opening day of the first Test match in Indore, bowling them out for meagre 150 runs. In reply, India ended the day's play at 86/ 1, with Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara unbeaten on 37 and 43 runs respectively. India's only wicket fell in form of opener Rohit Sharma who departed cheaply for just six runs. Earlier in the day, Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque had opted to bat after winning the toss on a pitch which assisted the fast bowlers. Haque's move backfired as India's fast-bowling trio of Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami picked up a wicket each in the opening session itself, pushing the visitors on the backfoot. Bangladesh openers Shadman Islam and Imrul Kayes both departed cheaply for six runs each. (LIVE SCORECARD)