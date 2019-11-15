 
India vs Bangladesh

 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal Look To Dominate Early On Day 2

Updated:15 November 2019 08:49 IST
Ind Vs Ban 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: India trailed by 64 runs at stumps on Day 1.

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal Look To Dominate Early On Day 2
Ind Vs Ban LIVE Score: Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara were unbeaten on Day 1. © AFP

Indian bowlers led by Mohammed Shami decimated the Bangladesh batting-line on the opening day of the first Test match in Indore, bowling them out for meagre 150 runs. In reply, India ended the day's play at 86/ 1, with Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara unbeaten on 37 and 43 runs respectively. India's only wicket fell in form of opener Rohit Sharma who departed cheaply for just six runs. Earlier in the day, Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque had opted to bat after winning the toss on a pitch which assisted the fast bowlers. Haque's move backfired as India's fast-bowling trio of Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami picked up a wicket each in the opening session itself, pushing the visitors on the backfoot. Bangladesh openers Shadman Islam and Imrul Kayes both departed cheaply for six runs each. (LIVE SCORECARD)

LIVE Score Updates Between India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Match Day 2, Straight from Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

  • 08:49 (IST)Nov 15, 2019

    Day 1 recap!

    Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque won the toss and opted to bat. But the visitors failed to exploit the conditions as they were bundled out for 150 runs in their first innings. Fast bowler Mohammed Shami picked up a three-wicket haul for while Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma chipped in with two each. India were at 86/1 at stumps when umpires decided to call it a day.
  • 08:29 (IST)Nov 15, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the first Test, Day 2 between India and Bangladesh from the Holkar Stadium in Indore. 
