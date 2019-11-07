The India vs Bangladesh second Twenty20 International (T20I) will take place at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot later in the day with major focus remaining on the weather which might get effected due to Cyclone Maha . According to accuweather.com, there will be intermittent clouds over Rajkot from 2 pm to 5 pm with no chance of rain as the precipitation level is only one per cent. However, the weather might change after 5:00 pm.

The weather will be partly sunny at 6 pm but some clouds are expected to come in as we inch closer to the start of the match at 7 pm. It is unlikely that the toss will get effected and the play will likely start as per schedule.

The rain will continue to stay away from Rajkot from 8 pm to 11 pm as well, as the precipitation level is zero percent.

India currently trail the three-match T20I series 0-1 to Bangladesh. The third and final Test will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Sunday.

Bangladesh beat India comprehensively by seven wickets in the first T20I at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi. It also marked the first-ever T20I match victory for Bangladesh over India.

After the the T20I series, India will host Bangladesh for a two-Test series starting from November 14 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. The final Test will be played from November 22 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.