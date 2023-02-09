Suryakumar Yadav, the world's No. 1 T20I batter, is making his Test debut for India against Australia in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Along with him, wicketkeeper KS Bharat is also making his debut. Yadav's inclusion means that in-form batter Shubman Gill is not part of the XI, while Ishan Kishan is also not there. Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat against India in the first Test.

"We would have batted too. Looks pretty dry. There will be help for spinners. We got to wait and see how much it does. Yesterday when we started training we did see some seam movement for the pacers up front. We have had a good prep for the last 5-6 days," India captain Rohit Sharma said at the toss.

"We trained on the aspects in store. This is a big one. We know the importance of the series but we also understand it's about winning one session at a time. It's a long series. Three spinners, two seamers, Bharat and Suryakumar Yadav are debuting."

There are changes in Australia's team also, with Todd Murphy and Peter Handscomb coming in. "We are going to bat. Looks like a pretty even wicket towards the middle. 2017 was a big series. Can't wait to get this started. We have had good preparation. We feel we are really well placed. Two changes Todd Murphy in. Handscomb in for Travis Head," Pat Cummins said at the toss.

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

