With the Ahmedabad Test heading for a dull draw on the 5th day, the Indian cricket team handed the ball to ‘net bowlers' Cheteshwar Puajra and Shubman Gill. The duo bowled one over each before the two teams decided to conclude the match early. However, later on, Ravichandran Ashwin took to Twitter and posted a hilarious tweet, while sharing a picture of Pujara bowling in the Ahmedabad Test. Pujara then gave a brilliant response to Ashwin, resulting in a hilarious Twitter conversation between the two.

“Main kya karu? Job chod du? (What should I do, leave my job?),” Ashwin had tweeted, with a picture of Pujara bowling. In reply, Pujara said: “Nahi. This was just to say thank you for going 1 down in Nagpur”

Nahi. This was just to say thank you for going 1 down in Nagpur https://t.co/VbE92u6SXz — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) March 13, 2023

Ashwin then responded to Pujara saying: “Your intent is appreciated but wonder how this is a payback”

The India Test batter replied again, saying: “Giving you enough rest so that you can go 1 down again if needed in the future”.

Giving you enough rest so that you can go 1 down again if needed in the future https://t.co/E8lt2GOAxJ — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) March 13, 2023

Ashwin was one of India's biggest difference-makers in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The offspinner concluded the series as the top wicket-taker, bagging 25 scalps. He was also named the joint Player of the Series, alongside Ravindra Jadeja who bagged 22 wickets in the series, as the second-highest wicket-taker.

At the post-match presentation ceremony, Ashwin shed light on his rapport with Jadeja and how the two help each other on the pitch.

“It has been a great journey. We (himself and Jadeja) started a long time ago but we wouldn't be the same or lethal enough without the other. We need to recognise that, at least I have started recognising that over the last 2-3 years. He gives me a lot of freedom to be creative with the ball, credit to him, I thought he bowled beautifully in the Delhi Test as well and that's why we are here today,” he said after the match.

As for Pujara, the batter reached the historic milestone of playing 100 Tests for India in the series, a feat not achieved by many in the game.

