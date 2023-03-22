The Indian cricket team came up with a disciplined bowling performance in the ODI series decider against Australia. Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets each to restrict Australia to 269. Ravindra Jadeja was also highly economical giving only 34 runs in his 10 overs but could not scalp a wicket. There was a point in the Australian innings when Jadeja was frustrated after Siraj missed a tough catching opportunity.

In the 20th over, David Warner swept off Jadeja's delivery only for the ball to take the top edge and fly towards backward square leg. Siraj ran and dived too but missed the ball by a big margin. Jadeja wasn't too happy with the outcome. Sunil Gavaskar, commentating on Star Sports, made some insightful comments.

"With Siraj what we have seen over the years, in the last 2-3 years - He still hasn't developed that instinct. So, it was a late start. This was a tough one, make no mistake. It wasn't an easy catch at all. But he started late and therefore had to dive. No wonder! (Talking about Jadeja's scream of anguish) But then, it can't be your standards, Ravindra. Your standards are sky high," Gavaskar said.

Watch: Siraj Misses Catch. Gavaskar Says "Hasn't Developed Instincts"

Talking about the match, Australia made a competitive 269 against India in the series-deciding third and final ODI. Opting to bat, Australian top-order batters got starts but failed to make it big.

Opening the innings, Mitchell Marsh top-scored with a run-a-ball 47 while Travis Head made 33 off 31 balls. Wicket-keeper Alex Carey (38), Marnus Labuschagne (28), Marcus Stoinis (25) and David Warner (23) all looked in good nick before throwing away their wickets.

Sean Abbott (26) and Ashton Agar (17) also played good hands towards the end to take Australia past the 250-run mark before being bowled out in 49 overs.

For India, Hardik Pandya (3/44) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/56) scalped three wickets apiece, while Axar Patel (2/57) and Mohammed Siraj (2/37) picked up two each.

