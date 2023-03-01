India opener Shubman Gill suffered a bruise on his stomach while trying to steal a quick single in India's ongoing third Test against Australia at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore on Wednesday. The right-handed batter was included in the playing XI by dropping out-of-form batter KL Rahul. Gill, who entered the game on the back of a good batting performances, duly understood the value of his wicket; a glimpse of which was seen in the 7th over of India's innings.

Gill tucked a Mitchell Starc delivery in front of mid-on fielder Todd Murphy. Just when Gill realised that he was in danger, he put in a dive to enter the crease in time. The effort saw Gill hurting himself and the pictures of his injury are going viral on social media.

Shubman a bruises while running bw the wickets .

Sad that gets out early , though looked positive with good Intent

.

#ShubmanGill #INDvAUS #AUSvsIND #KLRahul #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/zHR48T5ScH — Utkarsh (@utkarshh_tweet) March 1, 2023

The third Test in Indore kicked off with host skipper Rohit Sharma winning the toss and opting to bat.

India were bowled out for 109 by Australia in the post-lunch session on the opening day on Wednesday. Virat Kohli made 22, while Shubman Gill scored 21 as the Indian batters failed to tackle the Australian spin attack.

Left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann registered his maiden five-wicket haul (5/16) in Test cricket while Nathan Lyon returned figures of 3 for 35. Todd Murphy scalped one wicket. The pitch in Nagpur offered vicious turn in the first innings and the Australian spinners used it beautifully to their advantage.

Australia took the lead against India in the third session of the opening day after losing only two wickets.

