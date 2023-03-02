After a gritty 22 in the first innings of the third Test against Australia, former India captain Virat Kohli looked to be good touch in the second innings too. However, he could not go past the score of 13 as he was trapped LBW by Australia Matthew Kuhnemann. He went for a pull shot to a delivery that skidded but missed the line completely. He did not go for the review as the Australian players celebrated with fervour. Kohli and the Indian dressing was shocked.

Watch: Frustrated Virat Kohli's Face Says It All As He Falls For 13

India have taken a slender lead against Australia in the second after a fighting innings by Cheteshwar Pujara. Earlier, Australia fought back to leave India in trouble at 79-4 in their second innings at tea on day two of the third Test on Thursday after the tourists had suffered a spectacular batting collapse.

India were still nine runs behind at the break on a viciously turning pitch in Indore with Cheteshwar Pujara looking assured on 36 and Shreyas Iyer yet to get off the mark.

Having skittled India for just 109 on day one thanks to five wickets from spinner Matthew Kuhnemann, Australia hoped to build a strong lead in their bid to come back from a 2-0 deficit in the four-match series.

But resuming at 156-4, Australia imploded to be all out for 197 before lunch, their last six wickets tumbling for just 11 runs as seam bowler Umesh Yadav and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin ran riot.

Cameron Green and Peter Handscomb did well to survive the first hour on a pitch with unpredictable bounce, the tall Green using his long stride to neutralise India's spin attack.

But after the drinks break Handscomb departed for 19, caught by Iyer at short leg off Ashwin, having added 12 to his overnight score.

Soon afterwards Green fell for 21, trapped lbw by Umesh, who then bowled Mitchell Starc for one, sending the left-hander's off-stump cartwheeling towards wicketkeeper Srikar Bharat.

In a dizzying disintegration, Alex Carey then departed for three, lbw to Ashwin, Umesh bowled Todd Murphy for a duck and Nathan Lyon was cleaned up by Ashwin for five.

Ashwin took 3-44 and Umesh 3-12.

With AFP inputs

