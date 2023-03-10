The world suddenly come to a standstill as India and Australia squared off in the 4th Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad. With Usman Khwaja and Cameron Green scoring centuries, India found themselves on the back foot. Considering the manner in which the first three Tests had concluded, India captain Rohit Sharma endured a new challenge as his bowlers struggled to pick up wickets. Even former India head coach Ravi Shastri had no hesitation in suggesting that the match has turned out to be a big learning curve for the Hitman.

Shastri, who has been commentating on the series, said that the partnership between Khawaja and Green is a huge test for Rohit.

"It's a big learning curve for Rohit Sharma. Tests were getting over in quick time, the game was moving very fast. But this one, it's a good pitch. The wickets are not coming as quickly as it used to be. That's when you got to get that thinking cap on, marshalling your resources. One thing captaining overseas, and one thing captaining in India on good tracks," Shastri said on-air for Star Sports.

"He has got all the good skills, but this is the exposure he needs. It's when one partnership comes up, you will be tested," Shastri added.

Seeing Rohit look clueless, former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson questioned the India skipper's decisions in the match.

"India's start with the new-ball was not as consistent as we have seen in the recent past. Also with the second new-ball, you give your pacers a couple of overs, and then move on to your spinners. You have to trust your fast bowlers in that situation. Yes, it's been a long day, fast bowlers are at the top end of their careers at their age. But with the ball, swinging around, you have got to put your money," Johnson said.

"Also, Australia, when it comes to the batting point of view, that's when they batted their best in the series, putting away the new ball," he further added.

Featured Video Of The Day

Watch: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Offer Prayers At Ujjain's Mahakal Temple