India took on Australia in the first of the three-match T20I series in Mohali on Tuesday and there was a lot of star power on show both on and off the field. Two of India cricket's finest players Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh were also honoured for their contribution to the sport as two stands at the PCA stadium in Mohali, named after the duo, were unveiled by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

The 40-year-old, Yuvraj, who played international cricket for almost two decades before calling time on a glorious career in 2019, turned up at the PCA stadium here alongside teammate Harbhajan Singh.

Later a video of Yuvraj speaking to Virat Kohli before the start of India's innings was posted on Instagram by host broadcaster Star Sports.

In the video both Kohli and Yuvraj can be seen engrossed in some series discussion. The two have shared a great rapport with each other over the years.

The 2011 World Cup hero got a tad emotional when he was asked about the BCCI blazer he was wearing as he entered the premises.

"It's a nice feeling to be back at the PCA Stadium like this. I am wearing the BCCI blazer at my own stadium for the first time. It feels wonderful to be called by my former parent association and get acknowledged," he told PTI.

