In a heartwarming gesture, a fan gifted Virat Kohli a handmade painting of the player in Mohali. The brief moment of joy for the fan came when Kohli and other players of the Indian team were entering the ground of the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium for their practice session ahead of the first T20I match against Australia. While gifting her art work to Kohli, the fan also got herself photographed with the player. The Punjab Cricket Association later shared the video of the heart-touching moment on social media.

Watch the video here:

Kohli comes into the series against Australia after a memorable performance in the recently-concluded Asia Cup 2022.

The tournament proved to be a big boost for him as the player ended as the second-highest run-getter with 276 runs to his credit from 5 games. He was only behind Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan, who scored 281 across 6 matches.

Meanwhile, Kohli had an astonishing average of 92.00 in the tournament and his strike rate was 147.59.

Earlier, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting had said that surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's feat of 100 international centuries is "possible" for Virat Kohli.

"If you would have asked me three years ago, I'd have said yes. But the fact that it has slowed down as much as it did... yeah, I still think that it is possible for him, there's no doubt," Ponting said on The ICC Review.

"Look, I'll never say never with Virat, because you know once he gets on a bit of a roll, you know how hungry he is and how keen for success he is. I'll never say never that's for sure," the two-time Aussie World Cup winning skipper said.