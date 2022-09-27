It was a fantastic night for Team India on Sunday as they defeated Australia in the third T20I in Hyderabad to clinch the three-T20I series 2-1. Chasing 187, India didn't have the best of starts as openers KL Rahul (1) and Rohit Sharma (17) were out inside the first four overs. But Virat Kohli (63 off 48 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (69 off 36 balls) shared a 104-run partnership to lay the platform for the Indian victory. After the match, during the presentation, skipper Rohit took former India spinner Murali Kartik, also part of the commentary panel for the official broadcasters, by surprise.

As Rohit walked up to him ahead of collecting he trophy, Kartik asked the India skipper: "It's been brilliant. You have played here (Hyderabad) before."

"I can't hear you Murali bhai. I can't hear you," came Rohit's reply with a smile on his face

"You seriously can't hear me or you are just kidding?" asked Kartik. The two then went on to have a good chat.

Talking about the match, Cameron Green (52) scored upfront while Tim David (54) provided the final flourish as Australia posted 186 for six after being invited to bat. With the pitch offering grip and turn, Axar Patel(3/33) picked three wickets, while also executing a sensational run out. Yuzvendra Chahal (1/22) was also in his element, bowling an economical spell.

Chasing 187, While Suryakumar orchestrated the carnage, Kohli played the second fiddle. At the halfway mark India needed 96 with eight wickets in hand.

Suryakumar soon brought his fifty as the duo plundered 15 off Adam Zampa's 13th over.

Australia fashioned a comeback, ending Suryakumar's outstanding innings with India needing 53 off the last six overs.

Kohli, however, continued to go about his business, whacking Pat Cummins for a six in the very next over. He brought his first fifty of the series in 36 balls.

With PTI inputs