Team India had a night to remember on Sunday, after they thrashed Australia in the third and final T20I by 6 wickets, to claim the three-match T20I series 2-1. Chasing 187, Virat Kohli's knock of 63 runs and Suryakumar Yadav's blistering 69 runs, helped Team India claim victory in the third T20I game in Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Apart from this, the Rohit Sharma-led side achieved another milestone of registering of most number of wins in T20I matches, in a calendar year.

With the win, Team India surpassed their arch-rivals Pakistan, who had previously held the record of 20 T20I wins in 2021, which was the maximum so far. With the win over Australia on Sunday, Team India registered their 21st T20I win of 2022.

Coming to the match, Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli played knocks of 69 and 63 respectively as Team India chased down the target of 187 to win the third T20I by six wickets to clinch the series 2-1.

Earlier, Tim David and Cameron Green had scored 54 and 52 respectively to help Australia post 186/7 in 20 overs. For India, Axar Patel returned with three wickets.

Team India will next square off against South Africa in a three-match T20I series, beginning Wednesday.