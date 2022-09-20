India and Australia would kickstart their final leg of preparation for the T20 World Cup on Tuesday when these two teams meet in the first of the three T20Is at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. It would be interesting to see what combination both teams go in with. Ahead of the first T20I, former India skipper Virat Kohli was seen bowling in the nets and this might be an indication that he be called upon as a bowler if any of the main bowlers are having a bad day at the office.

The Twitter handle of Punjab Cricket Association on Monday shared the photos of Kohli bowling in nets ahead of the first T20I.

"Look who's opening bowling tomorrow," the handle wrote as the caption.

Kohli has played 104 T20Is so far, and has managed to take four wickets. His four wickets in the shortest format of the game are Kevin Pietersen (2011), Samit Patel (2011), Mohammad Hafeez (2012), and Johnson Charles (2016).

In the recently-concluded Asia Cup, Kohli bowled one over against Hong Kong in the group stage where he conceded six runs. This was the first time that he came onto bowl after the 2016 T20 World Cup semi-final vs West Indies.

Kohli recently came back into form and he struck his first international century in almost three years. He registered his first T20I ton against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup.