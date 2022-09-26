Suryakumar Yadav is a vital player for India going into the 2022 T20 World Cup. He is currently ranked No. 3 in the world in T20Is and batting at No. 4 provides solidity to the Indian middle order. The star's brilliance was visible yet again on Sunday as he smashed 69 off just 36 balls in the third T20I against Australia. His innings included five sixes and five fours. He reached the 50-run mark off just 29 balls when he hit Adam Zampa for the maximum in the 13th over. It was a perfect helicopter shot and showed Suryakumar's prowess.

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav gets to 50 with helicopter shot



SKY dazzled & how!



ICYMI: Here's how he brought up his before being eventually dismissed for 69.



Talking about the match, Cameron Green (52) scored upfront while Tim David (54) provided the final flourish as Australia posted 186 for six after being invited to bat. With the pitch offering grip and turn, Axar Patel(3/33) picked three wickets, while also executing a sensational run out. Yuzvendra Chahal (1/22) was also in his element, bowling an economical spell.

Chasing 187, While Suryakumar Yadav (69) orchestrated the carnage, while Virat Kohli (63) played the second fiddle.

At the halfway mark India needed 96 with eight wickets in hand.

Suryakumar soon brought his fifty as the duo plundered 15 off Adam Zampa's 13th over.

Australia fashioned a comeback, ending Suryakumar's outstanding innings with India needing 53 off the last six overs.

Kohli, however, continued to go about his business, whacking Pat Cummins for a six in the very next over. He brought his first fifty of the series in 36 balls. India reached the target in 19.5 overs.

