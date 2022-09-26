Rohit Sharma-led Team India defeated Australia by six wickets in the third T20I on Sunday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad to win the three-match series 2-1. Needing 11 runs in the final over, Virat Kohli smashed a six off the first ball bowled by Daniel Sams, but he perished the very next ball after playing a knock of 63. The equation came down to 4 off 2 balls, and it was then that Hardik Pandya managed to register a boundary to take the hosts over the line.

As soon as the winning runs were hit, Kohli and Rohit celebrated in unison. The duo was sitting at the stairs between the dugout and dressing room area. The duo hugged each other, and Kohli was also seen repeatedly patting Rohit's back in excitement.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, divided by fans united by passion and love towards country and TEAM INDIA #INDvAUS #SuryakumarYadav #KingKohli #HardikPandya pic.twitter.com/JJEj2XF09N — Anshul Talmale (@TalmaleAnshul) September 25, 2022

Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli played knocks of 69 and 63 respectively as Team India chased down the target of 187 to win the third T20I by six wickets to clinch the series 2-1.

Earlier, Tim David and Cameron Green had scored 54 and 52 respectively to help Australia post 186/7 in 20 overs. For India, Axar Patel returned with three wickets.

Team India will next square off against South Africa in a three-match T20I series, beginning Wednesday.