Wet outfield at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur meant the 2nd T20I between India and Australia was delayed by 2-and-a-half hours, but some stellar work by the groundsmen meant the fans got to see some action. India went on to beat Australia by six wickets to level the three-match series 1-1 in a match shortened to eight overs per side. After the match, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya took to Twitter to make a special mention for the groundstaff, thanking them for making the match possible.

"A big thank you to the ground staff for all their efforts in making tonight's match happen," tweeted Hardik.

A big thank you to the ground staff for all their efforts in making tonight's match happen pic.twitter.com/42bTSJxSCI — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) September 23, 2022

The tweet garnered over 50,000 likes, with users also chiming in with appreciation for the groundstaff.

After the match, Team India head coach Rahul Dravid was also seen interacting with the members of groundstaff.

Rahul Dravid greeted the groundsmen and appreciated them for arranging the match. pic.twitter.com/WscEEDTDgb — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 23, 2022

India won the toss and opted to field.

Aaron Finch's 15-ball 31 and Matthew Wade's 20-ball 43 powered Australia to a total of 90/5.

But India skipper Rohit Sharma dealt in sixes as he smashed 46* off 20 balls to guide the team home in the final over of the chase.

The two teams will now face off in the decider in Hyderabad on Sunday.