Rohit Sharma-led Team India levelled the three-match series at 1-1 after winning the Nagpur T20I which was curtailed to eight overs per side due to wet outfield. Now, the side would look to carry the momentum into the series decider against Australia on Sunday evening at Hyderabad. Jasprit Bumrah made his much-awaited return and he announced his arrival in style as he bowled a toe-crushing yorker to get the better of Australia skipper Aaron Finch. The fans in Hyderabad would be expecting a thriller to have a gala time on Sunday evening.

When will India vs Australia, 3rd T20I be played?

The India vs Australia, 3rd T20I will be played on Sunday, September 25.

Where will India vs Australia, 3rd T20I be played?

The India vs Australia, 3rd T20I will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

When will India vs Australia, 3rd T20I begin?

The India vs Australia, 3rd T20I will begin at 7 PM IST.

Which channels will broadcast India vs Australia, 3rd T20I?

The India vs Australia, 3rd T20I will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will India vs Australia, 3rd T20I be available for streaming?

The India vs Australia, 3rd T20I will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

