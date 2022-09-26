Team Australia faced a close defeat against India in the third and final T20I of the three-match series on Sunday, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Despite putting up a huge a total of 186/7, with Tim David and Cameron Green scoring 54 and 52 runs, respectively, the bowlers failed to defend the target as Team India clinched the victory by 6 wickets and one ball in hand. With this win, the Rohit Sharma-led side also claimed the three-match series 2-1. After the game, skipper Aaron Finch kept a positive outlook and said that playing such a "tight series" against India, would help his team to be in a good form.

"Really good series. The way we fought back was fantastic. Really with a young player like Green have such an impact. We had to get wickets, but you can't rely containing India. At times we were sloppy with bat and ball, but playing a tight series like this against a World Class side is going to keep the guys in good stead. I loved the way he took the game on with his ultra-aggressive approach," said Finch in a post-match presentation.

After this series, Australia will be squaring off against West Indies in a two-match T20I series and a three-match T20I series against England before featuring in the T20 World Cup.

Coming to the match, Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli played knocks of 69 and 63 respectively as Team India chased down the target of 187 to win the third T20I by six wickets to clinch the series 2-1.

Earlier, Tim David and Cameron Green had scored 54 and 52 respectively to help Australia post 186/7 in 20 overs. For India, Axar Patel returned with three wickets.

Team India will next square off against South Africa in a three-match T20I series, beginning Wednesday.