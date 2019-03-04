 
India vs Australia, 2018/19

Sanjay Manjrekar Roasted By Fans For His Comments On ODI Format

Updated: 04 March 2019 12:24 IST

Sanjay Manjrekar received a lot of flak for his observations on 50-over cricket.

Sanjay Manjrekar Roasted By Fans For His Comments On ODI Format
Sanjay Manjrekar said the 50-over format was 10 overs too long for him. © Twitter

Sanjay Manjrekar has time and again found himself being disagreed to on social media. Some comments and opinions have not gone too well with fans on Twitter and his latest tweet was no different. The former India batsman took to Twitter after India's win over Australia in the first One-day International (ODI) of the five-match series in Hyderabad and spoke about the 50-over format being 10 overs too long. Manjrekar's post was soon flooded with disgruntled fans who trolled the former India cricketer for his statement.

Fans came in their numbers, some of them taking pot shots at Manjrekar for his commentating.

Manjrekar's comments aside, India had a memorable outing in Hyderabad with MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav stealing the limelight with brilliant performances with the bat.

Chasing 237 for victory, India didn't make the best of starts with Shikhar Dhawan falling for a golden duck in the second over.

Captain Virat Kohli (44) and Rohit Sharma (37) added 76 runs for the second wicket to bring India's chase back on track. However, both Kohli and Rohit fell in quick succession as the hosts found themselves in a spot of bother.

Adam Zampa dismissed Kohli, Rohit was sent back by Nathan Coulter-Nile and Ambati Rayudu was dismissed for 13 by Zampa, leaving India tottering at 99 for four.

Then, India rode on an unbeaten 141-run stand between Kedar Jadhav and MS Dhoni, who made 59, to achieve the target in 48.2 overs.

Jadhav top-scored with an unbeaten 81 as India beat Australia by six wickets in Hyderabad to lead the five-match series 1-0.

Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Sanjay Manjrekar India vs Australia, 2018/19 Cricket
