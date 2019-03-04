Sanjay Manjrekar Roasted By Fans For His Comments On ODI Format

Sanjay Manjrekar has time and again found himself being disagreed to on social media. Some comments and opinions have not gone too well with fans on Twitter and his latest tweet was no different. The former India batsman took to Twitter after India's win over Australia in the first One-day International (ODI) of the five-match series in Hyderabad and spoke about the 50-over format being 10 overs too long. Manjrekar's post was soon flooded with disgruntled fans who trolled the former India cricketer for his statement.
Have always found 50 overs cricket 10 overs too long.— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 2, 2019
Fans came in their numbers, some of them taking pot shots at Manjrekar for his commentating.
This is what I say to my friend when you are commentating— Akki (@CrickPotato1) March 2, 2019
Cricket is the only sport I know of which is always being put down by the people within it...— Rumel Rahman (@rshrahman) March 2, 2019
Switch off your TV after 40 overs then...— Akshay Rawat (@imakshay97) March 2, 2019
Yes, because you couldn't even survive 10 overs— Gautam (@gautam27march) March 2, 2019
Even 10 overs feel like 50 overs when you are commentating.— R D (@parashuram___) March 2, 2019
You can leave when it hits 40 overs. No probs. Will save people from trauma— Hriday299 (@hriday1983) March 2, 2019
if we have 40 overs then after sometime u will say the same thing— Mohammad zeeshan (@Mohammadzeesh11) March 2, 2019
I guess 50 over game has been paying your bills since ages. No need to experiment on it.— Anand Sharma (@CroodPhoenix) March 2, 2019
Have always found your tweets irrelevant.— Pratik Deshpande (@pra_tikD) March 2, 2019
Problem with stump mic!! problem with game play?? If you found it long then we request you to stop watching 50 overs game and commentory too.— AJ (@I_Ajay0312) March 2, 2019
Look who is talking.. the person played odi like test cricket...— Rakesh yadav (@rakesh4special) March 2, 2019
Manjrekar's comments aside, India had a memorable outing in Hyderabad with MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav stealing the limelight with brilliant performances with the bat.
Chasing 237 for victory, India didn't make the best of starts with Shikhar Dhawan falling for a golden duck in the second over.
Captain Virat Kohli (44) and Rohit Sharma (37) added 76 runs for the second wicket to bring India's chase back on track. However, both Kohli and Rohit fell in quick succession as the hosts found themselves in a spot of bother.
Adam Zampa dismissed Kohli, Rohit was sent back by Nathan Coulter-Nile and Ambati Rayudu was dismissed for 13 by Zampa, leaving India tottering at 99 for four.
Then, India rode on an unbeaten 141-run stand between Kedar Jadhav and MS Dhoni, who made 59, to achieve the target in 48.2 overs.
Jadhav top-scored with an unbeaten 81 as India beat Australia by six wickets in Hyderabad to lead the five-match series 1-0.