MS Dhoni Overtakes Rohit Sharma To Register Remarkable Record For India In ODIs

MS Dhoni produced yet another match-winning knock to guide India to a six-wicket victory over the visiting Australians on Saturday. Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav , who scored 81 not out, strung together an unbeaten 141-run stand as India chased down Australia's target of 237 with 10 balls to spare in the first ODI of the five-match series. MS Dhoni scored a solid 59 not out off 72 balls, including six fours and one maximum. The sole six that the former India captain hit in Hyderabad helped him become India's highest six-hitter in One-day internationals.

MS Dhoni overtook Rohit Sharma, who has 215 career sixes for India in ODIs. Ahead of the Hyderabad ODI, both Dhoni and Rohit were tied on 215 sixes.

However, Dhoni overall has hit 223 sixes in ODI cricket with seven maximums coming while playing for Asia XI.

Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar is in third spot for India with 195 sixes while Sourav Ganguly (189 sixes) and Yuvraj Singh (153 sixes) round out the top five.

Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi heads the list of most sixes in a career in ODIs with 349 sixes for his cricket while he has hit one each for ICC World XI and Asia XI to take his total ODI tally to 351.

Chris Gayle is second in the list with 314 ODI career sixes (313 for the West Indies and 1 for ICC World XI).

Meanwhile, Dhoni's 59-run knock in Hyderabad helped him record his fourth consecutive half-century against Australia in 2019.

Chasing 237 for victory, India were reduced to 99 for four, however, Dhoni and Jadhav were hand to rescue the hosts from troubled waters. After starting slowly, both players upped the ante as their innings progressed to help India achieve the target in 48.2 overs.