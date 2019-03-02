 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs Australia, 2018/19

India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: India Begin Final Fine-Tuning Mission Before World Cup

Updated: 02 March 2019 12:04 IST

Live Cricket Score, Ind vs Aus 1st ODI: Australia last won an ODI series in India way back in 2009-10.

India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: India Begin Final Fine-Tuning Mission Before World Cup
IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Virat Kohli would like to ensure India's ODI juggernaut hits no roadblocks. © AFP

Following a 0-2 series loss in T20 Internationals against Australia, India will look to put their best foot forward and fine-tune their game in their final One-day International assignment before the ICC World Cup 2019, starting on May 30 in the UK. The first ODI of the five-match series between India and Australia will be played in Hyderabad on Saturday. The challenge against Australia, who recently swept the two-match T20I series, will help India figure out a balance for the World Cup squad.

"Every team will look to fine-tune whatever they need to before the World Cup, and we'll keep doing that in the ODI series too, but we still want to win every match we play," skipper Virat Kohli said after the Bengaluru T20I loss, headlining his intention. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live score updates of India vs Australia 1st ODI, straight from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

There will be at least four players for whom the series will be like a pre-test. KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar and Siddarth Kaul are fighting for two available slots in that UK bound 15-member squad. One man who will be keenly tracking the developments from the sidelines will be Dinesh Karthik, who still, many believe, has an outside chance of making it to the team.

However, for the quartet of Rahul, Pant, Shankar and Kaul, the coming five matches will be an acid test as and when they are inducted into the playing XI.

Rahul should be in a good head space after scores of 50 and 47 in the two T20 Internationals and is expected to get a few more chances at the top of the order.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Siddarth Kaul, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), D'Arcy Short, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Andrew Tye, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Nathan Lyon

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team India vs Australia, 2018/19 Cricket India vs Australia, 1st ODI Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
Get the latest India vs Australia news, check out the India vs Australia 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs Aus updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
"Have To Get Virat Kohli Early": Aaron Finch Reveals Australia
"Have To Get Virat Kohli Early": Aaron Finch Reveals Australia's Plan For 1st ODI
India vs Australia 1st ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India vs Australia 1st ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
1st ODI Preview: With World Cup In Mind, India Eye Positive Start Against Australia After T20I Setback
1st ODI Preview: With World Cup In Mind, India Eye Positive Start Against Australia After T20I Setback
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 24 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.