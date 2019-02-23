 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs Australia, 2018/19

Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal Banter Leaves Fans In Splits

Updated: 23 February 2019 22:54 IST

Rohit Sharma has been spotted calling Yuzvendra Chahal 'greatest of all time' jokingly on various occasions.

Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal Banter Leaves Fans In Splits
Yuzvendra Chahal had impressed with the willow in the 4th ODI against New Zealand. © Instagram

Rohit Sharma, who led India in the last two One-Day Internationals and three-match T20 International series in New Zealand, will hand over the reins of the team back to regular skipper Virat Kohli when they take field against Australia in the first T20I of the two-match series in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. Under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, India lost the three-match T20I series in New Zealand. However, the opening batsman seems to share quite a strong bond with his India teammates. On Saturday, Rohit Sharma engaged in a friendly banter with spinner Yuzvendra Chahal that left the fans in splits.

"When the #GoatOfInstagram makes a joke it's mandatory for us commoners to laugh," Rohit captioned a picture, in which he can be seen sharing a laugh with Chahal and all-rounder Krunal Pandya. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When the #GoatOfInstagram makes a joke it's mandatory for us commoners to laugh.

A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on

Rohit has been spotted calling Chahal 'greatest of all time' jokingly on various occasions.

A jovial Chahal replied on Rohit's post, mentioning a fictional character from an Indian film Gangs of Wasseypur, saying: "Sab post ka badla lega ek din ye Faizal (Faizal will take revenge of all posts one day)".

Meanwhile, Krunal too joined in, teasing the wrist spinner with a GOAT emoticon.

fvrnd3mo

Photo Credit: Instagram

Earlier, Chahal had shared the same picture on Twitter, saying: "My reaction when they tell me you're batting at number 3 tomorrow."

Chahal had impressed one and all with his fearless batting in the fourth ODI against New Zealand in Hamilton on January 31. He had top-scored for India with 18 runs (not out), smashing three boundaries in his 37-ball knock.

After being asked to bat, India were bowled out for paltry 92 runs in 30.5 overs with seven of their batsmen dismissed for a single digit score. New Zealand chased down the small target in 14.4 overs with eight wickets in hand. However, India won the fifth and final ODI by 35 runs in Wellington to clinch the five-match ODI series 4-1.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Yuzvendra Chahal Rohit Sharma Cricket India vs Australia, 2018/19
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma will hand over the reins of the team back to Virat Kohli
  • Under the captaincy of Rohit, India lost the 3-T20I series in New Zealand
  • Rohit engaged in a friendly banter with spinner Yuzvendra Chahal
Related Articles
"He Wants Two Points, I Want World Cup": Sourav Ganguly Reacts To Sachin Tendulkar
"He Wants Two Points, I Want World Cup": Sourav Ganguly Reacts To Sachin Tendulkar's Comment On India vs Pakistan World Cup Match
India vs Australia 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India vs Australia 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
1st T20I Preview: India Look To Continue Dominance Over Australia In T20I Series
1st T20I Preview: India Look To Continue Dominance Over Australia In T20I Series
Rohit Sharma On Verge Of Creating T20I History
Rohit Sharma On Verge Of Creating T20I History
India Would Lose By Not Playing Pakistan In World Cup, Feels Sunil Gavaskar
India Would Lose By Not Playing Pakistan In World Cup, Feels Sunil Gavaskar
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 18 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.